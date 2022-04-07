Ghana: ECG Surcharges Samnort Industries Gh¢415,603 for Illegal Power Connection

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has surcharged SamNort Industries, a factory near Nsawam in the Eastern Region, GH¢ 415,603.83 for illegal power connection.

In addition, SamNort was to pay GH¢ 42,000 to complete the settlement of GH¢62,000 owed as debt to ECG for legal power usage after making part payment of GH¢20,000.

A taskforce from the ECG on an inspection routine on March 16, 2022, discovered that the factory that produced nose masks, sachet water and plastic products including jars, bottles had resorted to power theft after incurring high electricity bills.

They proceeded to disconnect power supply to the facility and followed it up with an inventory of all electrical gadgets and machinery to determine the surcharge fee.

As part of aggressive operations to pursue its debtors, the ECG last month disconnected power supply to high-profile state institutions such as the Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and parts of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) over huge debts.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times in an interview in Accra, General Manager at ECG's Revenue Protection Unit, Michael Twum-Barimah Boadu, said the activities of the taskforce was running unabated with men on the ground to chase debtors and also companies and individuals involved in power theft.

He said they were covering all aspects of power consumption including commercial, residential and non-residential consumers and were ready to descend their axe heavily on debtors and individuals and companies engaged in power theft.

An internal report highlighting the performance of revenue protection activities from last year showed that the taskforce visited and monitored 135,707 metres detecting 15, 150 illegalities and anomalies. GH¢73,959, 258 charges were raised against defaulters and illegal power operators and payments of GH¢66,520,950.00 was received with the rest of the debt on schedule to be redeemed. In that cause, 62,079,087 kilowatt hour (KWh) units were recovered.

Activities from January to March of this year also revealed that the taskforce had visited and monitored 30,797 metres, detecting 2,232 illegalities and anomalies. GH¢10, 587,813 charges were raised against debtors and illegal operators with GH¢6,923,713.99 of that debt redeemed and the rest on schedule to be fulfilled. In the process, 9,305, 803 KWh units were recovered.

NANA BENTSI ODURO