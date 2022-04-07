Ghana Gas Donates Gh¢2m Towards Construction of 15 Housing Units for Tidal Wave Victims

Salakope — The Ghana Gas Company has made available GH¢ 2 million to the Ketu South Municipal Assembly (KeSMA) for the construction of a two-bedroom self-contained 15 housing units to resettle victims of the recent tidal waves in the area.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Maxwell Lugudor, who disclosed this yesterday said work had begun on the 37-acre land acquired at a higher ground near Salakope to extend electricity and road to the location in readiness for the actual construction work to begin.

Mr Maxwell Lugudor revealed this to the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, when he toured some affected communities in the recent tidal waves destruction.

According to him, some other organisations such as the National Lottery Authority and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) have also promised another 15 housing units.

He said these were all interim measures to help resettle and make life a bit comfortable for the victims.

"We are planning to put up about 100 of such housing structures, and therefore appealing to other organisations, individuals to come to our aid so that we can settle all the affected victims, " he stressed.

He noted that with the rains setting in now, we needed to redouble our efforts so that these housing units are completed on time.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, who was accompanied by NADMO officials, toured Amutinu, Salakope, Agavedzi, Keta and Anloga, the affected communities.

"These communities were primarily the ones where residents were left with nothing to salvage because of the recent tidal waves that forced them to seek shelter with their friends and families."

The Volta Regional Minister, who sympathised with the affected residents, assured them that the government was committed to finding lasting solutions to the perennial sea erosion.

Dr Letsa noted that while the government was making efforts to continue with the construction of the sea defense wall to secure the entire coastline, we needed as a region to work hard to put in place interim measures to settle our displaced victims.