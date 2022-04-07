Gambia: Two in Custody for Alleged Possession of Suspected, Prohibited Drugs

The Spokesperson of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency-Gambia Ousman Saidybah informed Foroyaa on Monday 4th April 2022 that one Senegalese national and a Gambian were apprehended and put under custody on charges of being in possession of suspected prohibited drug.

"40-year-old Ousainou Jammeh, a Senegalese National and resident of Selleti village, was apprehended by DLEAG's Banjul field office on the 2nd of April 2022," Saidybah said; that Mr. Jammeh was taken into custody at Dimbaya village in the West Coast Region, with six big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa concealed in an empty bag of rice.

"The means of his conveyance was a violet motorcycle without a registration number plate," he said.

In a similar but separate development, Saidybah said DLEAG's Basse field office also nabbed an adult male Gambian with some quantities of suspected cannabis sativa in Nafugan village, in the Upper River Region.

"Demba Baldeh was apprehended on the 3rd of April 2022, around 15:40 GMT onwards, with suspect prohibited drugs wrapped in cement paper and concealed in the roof of his house," he said. He said both suspects are currently in custody as further investigations continue into their alleged activities.