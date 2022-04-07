South Africa: Anton Eser, the Man Tasked With Taking 10x Investments to the Next Level

analysis

Anton Eser, recently took the helm as chief investment officer at 10X Investments as it enters its next growth stage.

What are your three B-HAGs (big, hairy, ambitious goals) for this job?

I joined 10X to be part of something that helps more ordinary South Africans save. We have a pensions crisis in this country and I believe 10X has a unique opportunity to change the industry for the benefit of the consumer. We need to build significant scale - we want to have 10 times the amount of assets under management over the next five years. As an investor in corporate SA, we want to be a force for good in helping companies improve corporate governance and policies on social and environmental impact.

What would you say was the best investment you ever made?

Back in 2008 during the financial crisis I had the daunting task of managing the R400-billion balance sheet of a large UK insurer. It was a very stressful time with all our assets sinking day after day. It really felt like we were on the brink.

Thankfully, I had a great relationship with the CEO and we were able to work through each situation. We...