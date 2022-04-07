South Africa: Cabinet Welcomes End of National State of Disaster

Cabinet says the lifting of the National State of Disaster was made possible by the resilience of people in South Africa who complied with all COVID-19 safety protocols designed by government to save lives and livelihoods.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Cabinet welcomed the lifting of the National State of Disaster, with the exception of a few transitional regulations remaining in place.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the end of the National State of Disaster on Monday, which came 750 days since the country went into its initial lockdown on 15 March 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Cabinet said the pandemic will from now be managed in terms of the National Health Act, 2003 (Act 61 of 2003).

"The draft health regulations that will inform the National Health Act of 2003 are open for public comment until 16 April 2022," Cabinet said.

Cabinet reminded all people in the country to continue taking the necessary preventative measures to safeguard themselves and others against COVID-19 infections.

This includes regularly washing hands with water and soap or using a 70% alcohol-based sanitiser, wearing a mask that covers both the nose and mouth when indoors, keeping a safe social distance of at least one metre, opening windows for ventilation and vaccinating.

"COVID-19 vaccinations are effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalisation and even death. Protect yourself and your loved ones by visiting your nearest vaccination site to get vaccinated for free, even without an appointment," Cabinet said.

Preservation orders granted to AFU welcomed

Cabinet has also welcomed the preservation orders granted to the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) by the Gauteng High Court against those involved in 'financing' the purchase of Optimum Coal Mine for R2.1 billion in 2016 by the Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources company.

"The rulings, which demonstrate the effective coordinated approach of the NPA and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation of the South African Police Service, send a strong message about the growing capacity of government to deal with State Capture and ensure accountability for those involved - and to seize, recover and return stolen money," Cabinet said.

As an important milestone in our nation's fight against corruption, Cabinet welcomed the handover of the fourth part of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture Report.

"President Ramaphosa will present to Parliament interventions to implement the commission's recommendations when he submits the full report by 30 June 2022," Cabinet said.

Judgement against former Eskom employee

In holding those involved in corruption accountable, Cabinet further commended the judgement by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gauteng against former Eskom financial controller for defrauding the power utility of R35 million by loading fake invoices for coal transport and the initiatives to recover the stolen monies.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has congratulated the country's new National Commissioner of Police, General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola, following his recent appointment by President Ramaphosa.

"General Masemola has an outstanding record of achievements in policing across South Africa."