South Africa: Not Our Problem, Say Two Municipalities As Road Falls Apart

7 April 2022
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Chris Gilili

Neither Madibeng nor Tshwane are taking responsibility for the upkeep of the Kgabalatsane to Ga-Rankuwa road

The busy gravel road between Ga-Rankuwa View near Pretoria and Kgabalatsane in the North West Province has been left to go to pot.

Residents, business owners, school learners, shoppers, commuters, truck drivers and taxi operators in Kgabalatsane (which had a population of 9,000 in the 2011 census) are fed up that their main access road to Ga-Rankuwa is muddy, potholed and eroding away at the sides.

Citiwe Mashiqa, who has spent her life in Kgabalatsane, says the road was once satisfactory, years ago, but has steadily declined.

"When it rains, it becomes very messy. It is unbearable," she says. "Just last month, I took my car for repairs twice."

Frederick Kgasi, a delivery driver, said, "It is a dangerous road. We have been having issues for over five years. This is our main road for drivers delivering hardware and other goods."

Madibeng Ward 10 Councillor Fenky Phaloane (ANC) said the City of Tshwane and the Madibeng Local Municipality in North West are still busy settling who is responsible for the road.

Phaloane said the asset registry has the road belonging to the City of Tshwane because it was created for the City to get building sand from Kgabalatsane for the construction of RDP houses in Ga-Rankuwa. But Tshwane is refusing to maintain the road now that the City no longer uses it, said Phaloane.

Meanwhile the municipality won't maintain a road that doesn't belong to it, says Phaloane, even though most of the four kilometre road is within its borders. "Our position is that the road must be moved to the Madibeng Municipality asset registry, and then we can fix and maintain that road."

In his view the road needs to be rebuilt from scratch.

Phaloane said Madibeng Municipality still had to install water services and electricity for RDP houses in Kagisanong and there might be more heavy vehicle traffic along the road.

Madibeng Municipality had not responded at the time of publication.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba did not respond to questions sent last week.

Fikile Mbalula is going after us for R2 million. We must be doing something right. Support news that matters. Please donate to GroundUp.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X