South Africa: Independent Media's 'Tembisa 10' Series an Inma Global Media Awards Finalist - and Sanef Is 'Appalled'

6 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

Remember the 'Tembisa 10' story - the decuplets that didn't exist? Well, Independent Media's baby trafficking series born out of that infamous story is a finalist in the 2022 International News Media Association's Global Media Awards - and the South African National Editors' Forum is 'appalled'.

Independent Media's video series Baby Trade - about baby trafficking born out of the infamous decuplets hoax - is a finalist in the 2022 International News Media Association (Inma) Global Media Awards, and the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has come out in strong opposition, calling for the immediate removal of the shortlisting.

To recap, in June 2021, Pretoria News made international headlines when the outlet's editor Piet Rampedi published a story claiming that Tembisa mother, Gosiame Sithole, had broken a world record by giving birth to 10 babies (decuplets).

It turned out, the decuplets never existed.

In response to the backlash, Iqbal Survé, chairman of Independent Media - who own Pretoria News - doubled down on the story,

presenting the public with a QAnon-like theory in October 2021 that he believed the missing decuplets may be linked to a baby trafficking scandal, which he claimed is occurring across Gauteng hospitals daily.

Independent...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

