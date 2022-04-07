South Africa: JSC Recommends Ronald Hendricks, Denzil Potgieter and Vuyokazi Noncembu for High Court Positions

analysis

On the second day of the Judicial Service Commission interviews for vacancies in the judiciary, the commission said it would recommend the appointment of Ronald Hendricks as Judge President in the North West High Court, and Denzil Potgieter and Vuyokazi Noncembu for the two vacancies in the high court in Gqeberha.

On Wednesday, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) said it would advise President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint Judge Ronald Hendricks to the position of Judge President in the North West Division of the High Court.

The commission also said it would recommend Vuyokazi Noncembu and Denzil Potgieter for vacancies in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha.

Before the announcement, Hendricks was the only candidate to be interviewed for the position on Wednesday morning. Hendricks was grilled by the commission on the absence of a sexual harassment policy in the North West Division of the High Court.

Hendricks admitted that a sexual harassment policy was important and needed to be put in place.

"It's a criminal complaint at the end of the day. If a complaint is sent to me, I will deal with it. There is no room for sexual harassment in the workplace," Hendricks told the commissioners.

As...