South Africa: The JSC Continues to Fail South Africa's Judiciary

analysis

In real life, Professor Balthazar is one of South Africa's foremost legal minds. He chooses to remain anonymous, so it doesn't interfere with his daily duties.

Just when the Judicial Service Commission appeared to be comporting itself with almost exaggerated courtesy to the candidates for appointment to the Constitutional Court, along came the interview of Justice David Unterhalter -- and the commission reverted to its erstwhile type.

In the four interviews which preceded that of Judge Unterhalter, the positive influence of Chief Justice Zondo and that of the replacements of Dali Mpofu SC and Griffiths Madonsela SC, those being Kameshni Pillay SC and Sesi Baloyi SC, was apparent from the get-go.

Unlike the disastrous interviews for Chief Justice, the only outcome of which was to ensure that all four of the most senior judges in the country were victims, the questions posed to Alan Dodson SC and Justices Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Mahube Molemela and Owen Rogers were aimed at assessing whether these candidates met the requirements for the highest judicial office.

To the extent that there was legitimate criticism of the process, it concerned the absence of more probing questions about judicial philosophy, what in tangible legal terms is meant by...