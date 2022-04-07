South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements Embarks On Recruitment Drive for Job Creation

7 April 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Western Cape Human Settlements over 35-year-old job creation drive proving to be successful

During January and February 2022, the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements (WCDoHS) embarked on a recruitment drive to create short - to medium term job opportunities for 112, over 35-year-olds. To date, 73 opportunities have been created, with 30 being in Khayelitsha, 30 in Qolweni, Plettenberg Bay and 13 in Mossel Bay.

With the continued assistance of the respective Municipalities, the Department of Labour, and in some instances, the community, it is envisaged that a further 17 will be recruited in Mossel Bay, and the balance for the Transhex project in the Breede Valley municipal area.

Most of these individuals are experienced construction workers, which makes it easier for them to be employed. The contractor at the various sites ensures that sufficient work is available for at least 3 - 6 months with the possibility of an extension on these opportunities.

Western Cape MEC of Human Settlements, Tertuis Simmers said: "Creating these job opportunities ensures that more of our people become empowered, as they obtain further and new skills. I commend the contractors in the role they're playing within the local communities. The more knowledgeable and upskilled our people become, the more they'll be come employable. Continued job creation is a focal point for the Western Cape Government."

Those seeking more information can contact Mr Byron Isaacs on byron.isaacs@westerncape.gov.za

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X