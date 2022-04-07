South Africa: Cabinet Approves Draft Small Enterprise Development Masterplan

Cabinet has approved the publication of the draft National Integrated Small Enterprise Development (NISED) Masterplan for public comment.

The initial Integrated Strategy for Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprises was adopted in 2005.

The strategy and the subsequent NISED give effect to the 1995 White Paper on the National Strategy for the Development and Promotion of Small Business in South Africa.

Cabinet said once adopted, NISED will replace the current Integrated Strategy for Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprises.

"It will provide a coordination framework for all key ecosystem role players in small enterprise development. It guides the coordinating mechanism that will guide all programmes that support small enterprises.

"This strategy seeks to increase the participation of small enterprises in the formal economy, eliminate red tape and promote the ease of doing business, particularly for small entrepreneurs," Cabinet said in a statement.

The NISED is a product of a wide consultation with the relevant departments in the national, provincial and local spheres of government, business, labour, academics and various relevant institutions.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has also approved the 20-month extension period for the merging of the two entities -- the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA) and Cooperative Banks Development Agency (CBDA) -- into the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA).

The merger was initially set to be effective from 1 April 2022. This follows Cabinet approval for the merger to ensure government provides a single entity that will support its work in supporting small to medium enterprises and cooperatives.

Cabinet said the approved extension will enable the Department of Small Business Development to finalise the legislative review to provide a proper legislated and policy environment that allows the formation of the single entity - SEDA.

"A single and well-resourced entity will provide a more streamlined support to small to medium enterprises and cooperatives. Cabinet also approved the appointment of the interim Boards of Directors for the SEFA and SEDA," Cabinet said.

Indigenous knowledge regulations approved for public comment

Cabinet has further approved the publication of Indigenous Knowledge (IK) regulations for public comment.

The IK regulations will give effect to the implementation of the IK Act, 2019 (Act 6 of 2019), which provides for the protection, promotion, development and management of indigenous knowledge.

The regulations provide for the establishment of national IK systems. It also provides for the establishment of an advisory panel; recognition of prior learning, facilitation and coordination of IK.

"The proposed regulations deal with, amongst others, the setting up of the advisory panel; accreditation processes; registration of competencies of IK practitioners; how to access or use IK and the safekeeping of registers of IK. The regulations also provide for dispute-resolution mechanisms," Cabinet said.

The regulations will be gazetted and can also be accessed through the Department of Science and Innovation website: www.dsi.gov.za. They will also be available in all official languages.

South Africa's UNSDCF 2020-2025 approved

Cabinet has also approved South Africa's UNSDCF 2020-2025 for implementation.

The framework provides an accountability partnership between government, the broader society and the UN's country office in South Africa.

The UNSDCF outlines four broad strategic priority pillars to cover inclusive justice and sustainable growth; human capital and social transformation; effective, efficient and transformative governance, and climate resilience and sustainably managed natural resources.

"These strategic pillars are interlinked with the country's National Development Plan: Vision 2030 and the Medium Term Strategic Framework, and also with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, driven through the UN country office in South Africa," Cabinet said, adding that the implementation will be done through a joint resource mobilisation strategy.