South Africa: Minister Patricia De Lille Conducts Pre-Imbizo Visit to Projects in Free State, 08 APR

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia de Lille to conduct Pre-Imbizo visit to projects in Free State

Ahead of the Presidential Imbizo on Saturday 9 April, 2022 Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille and Deputy Minister Noxolo Kiviet will be visiting the 1 South African Infantry Battalion (1SAI) and the 44 Parachute Regiment; the South African Army's chief airborne infantry unit at the Tempe Military Base in Mangaung in the Free State.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) through its contractors undertook a major refurbishment of its facilities and civil infrastructure services at the Military base. The scope of work included major refurbishment of civil infrastructure services and facilities.

The project also provided Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) opportunities and training of unemployed and unskilled youth. The project has to date created 83 youth job opportunities and provided classroom and in-service training at the 1 South African Infantry Battalion (1SAI).

At the Parachute Regiment; the South African Army's chief airborne infantry unit, major refurbishment of facilities and civil infrastructure services were completed to bring the base to a greater level of efficiency.

The project at the Parachute Regiment created 103 youth job opportunities and provided classroom and in-service training.

Minister de Lille and Deputy Minister Kiviet will inspect the works done and engage the SANDF leadership at the base on the improvements the refurbishment work has brought to the base's operations.

Following the visit to the Military Base, Minister de Lille and Deputy Minister Kiviet will visit the DPWI regional office to engage artisans who were beneficiaries of training implemented by the Agriculture Sector Training Authority (AgriSETA) through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with DPWI.

The objective of the partnership is to train EPWP learners across the country on Artisan Development, utilizing the funds received from the Department of Higher Education and Training through its National Skills Fund (NSF).

Training commenced in January 2021. The trades undertaken on the DPWI/AgriSETA Apprenticeship training across the country include boiler making, Diesel Mechanic, Automotive Mechanic, Electrician, Mechanical Fitter, bricklaying and plumbing.

The MOA with the AgriSETA is providing training to a target of 400 artisans across the country from July 2020 to September 2023. Currently 354 have been registered for the training

Out of the national target of 400, Free State was allocated a target of 40 who are on training on Boilermaker, Plumbing and Hairdressing trades.

The project seeks to provide a supply of people seeking to enter the work based training by acquiring the knowledge and skills in a trade.