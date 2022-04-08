Nigeria: High Profile Terrorist Commander Surrenders - Defence Headquarters

The terrorist, Saleh Mustapha, popularly known as Inn Kathir, was the Qaid of Garin Ba-Abba, to troops in Bama.

The Defence Headquarters says a notable commander of Boko Haram terrorists, Saleh Mustapha, has surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in North-east Nigeria.

A total of 51,114 terrorists have, so far, surrendered.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, a major general, stated this while addressing journalists on the operations of the military between March 25 and April 7 on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Onyeuko said the surrender of Mr Mustapha, popularly known as Inn Kathir, who was the Qaid of Garin Ba-Abba,to troops in Bama, was significant.

He added that a total of 51,114 terrorists and families comprising 11,398 men, 15,381 women, 24,335 children had, so far, surrendered to troops as ofApril 5.

According to him, all surrendered terrorists have been documented, while arrested, rescued civilians and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

He said that in the last two weeks, troops recovered one battle tank, five artillery guns, two GTS and three AA guns.

Others are: one Mine Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, three gun trucks, One MOWAG Armored Personnel Carrier and two RPG tubes.

"Other items recovered include three RPG rockets, three RPG bombs, one NSVT gun, two GPMG, one light MG, one PKM, three GPMG belts and four belts of PKT rounds.

"Also recovered are 600 7.62mm NATO rounds, 16 AK 47 rifles, one dane gun, 270 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Toyota Buffalo vehicle, one Golf saloon car, four motorcycles, six magazines, two pairs of camouflage, two terrorists' flags, one tricycle and one active drone," he said.

Mr Onyeuko said the troops also neutralised scores of terrorists while 22 terrorist spies, 11 terrorists and three logistics suppliers were arrested with 30 civilians rescued during the period.

He said the air component conducted air interdictions which took out heavy stockpile of ISWAP weapons in their depots between March 28 and March 31 at Bukar Meiram and 2km South of Kollaram.

"The land component with the support of the air component conducted offensive operations at different locations of the theatre such as Ukuba/Camp Zairo, Sabil Huda, Ba Masaa, Wulgo, Marta,fulatari village, Uraha Crossing Point, Mbalala, Gamboru town all in Borno.

"Notably, among the exploits of our troops was the capture of the terrorists' stronghold by Ukba/Camp Zairo in the Sambisa Forest where some artillery guns, armored personnel carriers, trailers and large cache of arms and ammunition were captured.

"Troops also destroyed terrorist enclaves, captured some terrorists, destroyed terrorists improvised explosive making factory," he added.

