Nigeria: Protest Rocks Nigerian Agency Over "Illegal" Promotion, Staff Audit

For the umpteenth time, activities at the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO) have once again been paralysed following the ongoing prolonged protest embarked upon by the striking workers of the institute under the aegis of the Joint Research and Allied Institutions Sector Unions (JORAISU).

JORAISU comprises the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutes (ASURI), Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRAI), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), among others.

Police officers are currently mounting surveillance at the institute, a development the workers tagged "intimidation and harassment strategy by the management."

For more than three days, the protesting workers have barricaded the institute's entrance gates, saying the planned staff audit exercise by the institute's management was targeted at them, adding that the ongoing nationwide industrial action was not peculiar to FIIRO.

They also alleged the planned imposition of an embattled former acting director-general of the agency, Chima Igwe, as the substantive DG.

The workers insisted that Mr Igwe's recent appointment as a departmental head, a position they claim is meant for director, is a subtle way of preparing him for the big role.

Mr Igwe, who was appointed the acting DG on May 13, 2019, was removed in February, 2020, after failing to present his claimed PhD certificate, which was later found to be untrue.

An investigative panel that was set up by the office of the head of service of the federation had recommended his demotion to the position he held 18 years earlier before he tendered the "fake" PhD certificate in 2002.

SSAUTHRAI in a statement issued on the promotion of Mr Igwe reads in part; "This singular illegitimacy, suspected by observers and stakeholders as a prelude to the minister's (minister of science, technology and innovation, Ogbonaya Onu) inordinate ambition to install the unqualified and discredited staff of the Institute is capable of precipitating another round of industrial action in our prestigious Institute."

But the management of the institute has said efforts are on to settle the matter amicably, suggesting that a meeting would be held between the workers and the governing board and the management to address the grey areas.

Workers' demands

The workers are demanding the implementation of 12 months arrears of the 53.37 per cent salary increase based on the Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS); withdrawal of circular on non-skipping of salary grade level 10; implementation of 65-year-retirement age for non-research staff, and payment of earned allowances.

Other demands include the establishment of a central body to be known as National Research Institutes Commission (NARICOM), and adequate funding of research institutes by the government.

Meanwhile, the FIIRO workers have also accused the institute's new governing board of withdrawing their promotion letters, which they claimed were issued by the dissolved board after a duly conducted promotion exercises of 2021.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the agency's branch chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRAI), a member of the JAC, Togunde Mumeen described the promotion as a "worrisome attempt."

The demoted staff was approved to return to the position of a director, following the instruction of the minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, an internal memo dated March 21, 2022, and signed by the acting director, human resources management and administration, C.A. Ibe, revealed.

In another statement signed by SSAUTHRAI's national acting general secretary, Ezekiel Popoola, the union condemned the planned staff verification exercise amidst an ongoing strike.

According to the statement, FIIRO's management called for the audit.

The statement reads in part; "It is amusing that management that has not taken any meaningful step on the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the three trade unions in the institute under the aegis of JORAISU is now bent on conducting the exercise at this time when the tension is very high in the institute.

"We want to state unequivocally that the management that finds it difficult to resolve the leadership crisis in the institute is bent on going ahead with the exercise just to distract the attention of the generality of Nigerians from the remote controlling myriads of leadership imbroglio in the institute.

"At the same time, we see this as a premeditated and calculated attempt to distract the attention of members of staff of FIIRO who continue to bear the brunt of the dehumanising huge burden of non-payment of 2019, 2020 and 2021 promotion arrears as if they never satisfied all conditions of promotion and issued promotion letters."

The union advised the management to suspend the exercise, claiming the action contravenes the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 87.

Alleged intimidation

Meanwhile, the leadership of the protesting workers have alleged intimidation by the institute's management, saying apart from "importing" thugs to neutralise them, armed police officers were also invited to harass them.

The branch chairman of SSAUTHRAI at the institute, Mumeen Togunde, said; "Today (Tuesday) was a tensed day in FIIRO when some armed thugs purportedly sponsored came and wanted to break the locked gate to gain entrance to the institute for them to conduct staff audit while the strike is ongoing.

"We ask the question, why the desperation and hurriedness? Even the report as of this night is that the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation said they should bring in policemen tomorrow for them to break the gate."

On Thursday morning, sources also confirmed the presence of police officers at the gate of the institute mounting surveillance.

Institute denies allegation

In a telephone interview with our reporter, the spokesperson for FIIRO, Christopher Olumuyiwa, denied the intimidation allegation. He said neither thugs nor policemen were invited by the institute to scare anyone.

He said; "Let me be factual with you, this management never invited neither hoodlums nor police officers. We are aware that our neighbour, the Nigeria Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NFRC) notified the police of threat to peace within the neighbourhood. So it has nothing to do with us."

Mr Olumuyiwa also explained that the management and the board are currently in the process of engaging the protesting workers in a dialogue, saying the workers had agreed to attend the planned meeting.

He said; "The staff audit is part of the solution to the issues raised by the workers. The nationwide strike had never paralysed the activities here because research fairs, seminars and production in some units had continued until the matter of staff audit came up.

"And the management has made it clear that the process would be dynamic to accommodate everyone including the outstation officers. We need to do this to clarify the issue of conflicting numbers of workers. I can assure you that all these issues will be resolved."

But the workers have denied receiving any formal invitation to any dialogue from the management, saying until such is done, they would not honour any invitation.

"There is no official invitation to that effect. It is still a rumour and we don't deal with rumour. Whoever is inviting us for a meeting should put it in black and white and state the agenda so that we can adequately prepare," Mr Togunde told our reporter on the phone.