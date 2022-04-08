Nigeria Neutral in UN Vote Despite Russia's Abstention Threat

The United Nations General Assembly adopts a resolution on suspension of the rights of the membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council during the 10th plenary meeting of the General Assembly Eleventh Emergency Special Session on Ukraine (April 7, 2022). The resolution was adopted with 93 votes in favour, 24 against and 58 abstentions.

Russia had warned countries that a yes vote or abstention on a U.S. push to suspend the country from the Human Rights Council would be viewed as an "unfriendly gesture" with consequences for bilateral ties.

Nigeria abstained from Thursday's vote to suspend Russia from the United Nations' human rights council over allegations of gross human rights violations in Ukraine, brushing aside Moscow's warning that it would view such a decision as an unfriendly act.

Russia had warned countries at the UN that a yes vote or abstention on a U.S. push to suspend the country from the Human Rights Council will be viewed as an "unfriendly gesture" with consequences for bilateral ties, according to a note seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Russia's mission to the UN urged countries to "speak out against the anti-Russian resolution", according to Reuters.

"It is worth mentioning that not only support for such an initiative, but also an equidistant position in the vote (abstention or non-participation) will be considered as an unfriendly gesture," the note read. "In addition, the position of each country will be taken into account both in the development of bilateral relations and in the work on the issues important for it within the framework of the U.N."

Ukraine's UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, urged UNGA members to "press the 'yes' button and to save the Human Rights Council and many lives around the world and in Ukraine."

"On the other hand, pressing 'no' means pulling a trigger and means a red dot on the screen - red as the blood of the innocent lives lost," Mr Kyslytsya was quoted by Al-Jazeera as saying during a special session on Ukraine.

The vote went through on Thursday and Russia became the first permanent member of the UN Security Council to ever have its membership revoked, albeit temporarily, from any United Nations body. The resolution achieved the two-thirds majority of UNGA voting members required to pass, with 93 votes cast in favour and 24 against. A total of 58 countries abstained, but their votes did not count towards the final tally.

Nigeria abstained from the voting alongside most African countries.

Nigeria previously voted in favour of the demand that Russia stop its offensive and immediately withdraw all troops from Ukraine.

African countries that abstained on Thursday are: Algeria, Central Africa Republic, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Mali, Zimbabwe voted against while, Senegal, Botswana, Angola, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Egypt, Eswatini, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Togo, and Uganda.

Jide Osuntokun, former Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, told PREMIUM TIMES that Nigeria's decision to abstain is a wise policy decision.

Mr Osuntokun said the decision could have to do with the trade ties Nigeria has with Russia.

"I think abstaining, when you put it side by side with previous condemnation, I think it is a policy in the right direction, do not forget that we have quite reasonable economic ties with Russia, we import wheat from them," he said.

"Both Russia and Ukraine were helping us with the Ajaokuta steel company and the Ikot Abasi aluminium complex, whereas the serious economic ties we used to have with the United States where they bought a lot of our oil, now they hardly buy anything from us. In terms of economic ties with the U.S., it is almost zero."

He added that the UN's suspension of Russia from the human rights council may have gone too far, advocating that the issues between Russia and Ukraine be resolved carefully.

"You know whatever anybody may say, Russia is a world power, personally, I think the way this war is going on may not end well for the whole world because it is better to resolve the matter carefully... by abstaining, we are not backing Russia nor are we supporting it," Mr Osuntokun.

Owei Lakemfa former secretary general organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) said, "Nigeria has no business supporting one group or the other."

"... We are even in danger when it comes to NATO, we do not have any business going to support one country against the other. If any NATO member has a problem with an African country, NATO comes and bombs that country like they did in Libya," Mr Lakemfa said.

He added that the sensible thing for Ukraine to do is to reach a ceasefire agreement and start a negotiation process with Russia.

"Those who are now motivational speakers to Ukraine (U.S. and co), there is nothing happening in its territory. Ukraine has an economy to run, children to go to school and all these things are being destroyed.

"All NATO wants is a victory and it does not matter where the victory comes from; both territories are expendable to NATO. What sensible people should do is to find a way of ensuring a ceasefire in that country and there is a negotiated settlement so the country can move back to some form of normalcy," Mr Lakemfa said.

According to him, NATO will get tired of Ukraine in a few months, take a back seat and move on to other things that will come up.

"NATO is a military alliance and has nothing to do with development or peace in the world."