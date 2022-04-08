Nigeria: Another Fraudster Arrested With 22 ATM Cards in Kano

8 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The police in Kano State have arrested another fraudster, Gaddafi Jibrin (33) who specialises in defrauding people by swapping their ATM cards and withdrawing money from their accounts.

His arrest was coming barely three days after a 24-year-old female fraudster was arrested with 17 ATM cards in Kano.

Parading the suspect, spokesman of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the suspect was arrested in Batab area with 22 ATM cards of different banks.

He said, "Gaddafi Jibrin of Tudun Maliki Quarters, Zoo Road, Kano, was arrested and was found in possession of 22 ATM cards of different banks.

"After his arrest, one Kabiru Ado complained that the suspect and his two gang members approached him while seeking assistance to operate an ATM, collected and changed his ATM card and fled with his Stanbic IBTC ATM card."

He said the suspect confessed to the crime and revealed that they usually used a 206 Peugeot car to visit ATM points within Kano metropolis.

Jibrin said, "Our syndicate members specialise in swapping ATM cards of customers at ATM points under the pretext of assisting them to operate the machines."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X