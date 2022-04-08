Nigeria: Another Fraudster Arrested With 22 ATM Cards in Kano

The police in Kano State have arrested another fraudster, Gaddafi Jibrin (33) who specialises in defrauding people by swapping their ATM cards and withdrawing money from their accounts.

His arrest was coming barely three days after a 24-year-old female fraudster was arrested with 17 ATM cards in Kano.

Parading the suspect, spokesman of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the suspect was arrested in Batab area with 22 ATM cards of different banks.

He said, "Gaddafi Jibrin of Tudun Maliki Quarters, Zoo Road, Kano, was arrested and was found in possession of 22 ATM cards of different banks.

"After his arrest, one Kabiru Ado complained that the suspect and his two gang members approached him while seeking assistance to operate an ATM, collected and changed his ATM card and fled with his Stanbic IBTC ATM card."

He said the suspect confessed to the crime and revealed that they usually used a 206 Peugeot car to visit ATM points within Kano metropolis.

Jibrin said, "Our syndicate members specialise in swapping ATM cards of customers at ATM points under the pretext of assisting them to operate the machines."