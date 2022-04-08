Nigeria: Military Arrests Terrorists' Spies, Destroys Bomb Factory

Military troops attached to Operation Hadin Kai in the North East have arrested the terrorists' spies and their logistics suppliers.

A notable commander of Boko Haram terrorists, Saleh Mustapha, also reportedly surrendered to the military during an offensive joint operation carried out by both land and air troops.

The Military High Command disclosed these in Abuja on Thursday when giving an update about the activities of the military between March 25 and April 7.

Briefing journalists, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, revealed that the troops also destroyed terrorists' enclaves and destroyed their improvised explosive making factory.

He said, "In the last two weeks, the land component with the support of the air component conducted offensive operations at different locations of the theatre such as: Ukuba/Camp Zairo, Sabil Huda, Ba Masaa, Wulgo, Marta, Fulatari village, Uraha Crossing Point, Mbalala, Gamboru town all in Borno State.

"Notably among the exploits of own troops was the capture of the terrorists' stronghold by Ukba/Camp Zairo in the Sambisa Forest where some artillery guns, Armored Personnel Carrier, trailers, and large cache of arms and ammunition were captured.

"Also, own troops destroyed terrorist enclaves, captured some terrorists, destroyed terrorists' improvised explosive making factory.

"Furthermore, troops also rescued kidnapped civilians and arrested terrorists' spies and their logistics suppliers.

"The Air Component between 28-31 after several days of surveillance of terrorists' activities at Bukar Meiram and 2km South of Kollaram conducted air interdictions which took out heavy stockpile of ISWAP weapons in their depot."