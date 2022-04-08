Nigeria: Confusion As Bullet-Ridden Corpses Found On Abuja Farm

Residents of Kamadi community in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were thrown into confusion after two bullet-ridden corpses were found on a farm in the area.

A resident, Joshua Dogo, said the two decomposing corpses were discovered on Wednesday inside a plantain farm by some villagers who were returning from their farm around 5pm.

He further said they were suspecting the corpses might be that of kidnappers or their victims.

A police officer at the Kwali division, who preferred anonymity, confirmed to our reporter about the discovery, saying one of the corpses had been deposited at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada.

He further said, "The second corpse has decomposed completely. We are waiting for the council chairman to give approval to enable the environmental department of the council to bury it at the scene."

Reacting, the chairman of the council, Danladi Chiya, said the council would give approval before close of work today (Wednesday) for the burial.