Nigeria: 2023 - Again, PDP Extends Deadline for Sales of Nomination Forms

8 April 2022
The last day for the purchase of all forms has been extended to April 14, while the last day for the submission of all forms was extended to April 17.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has further extended the closing dates for the purchase and submission of its expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 general elections

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the new timelines, the last day for the purchase of all forms has been extended to April 14, while the last day for the submission of all forms has been extended to April 17.

Under the adjusted timetable, the screening of aspirants for various State House of Assembly is fixed for April 19; National Assembly for April 20; Governorship for April 21; and Presidential April 25.

The party added that screening appeals for State House of Assembly was now scheduled for April 21; National Assembly -April 22; Governorship-April 26; and Presidential-April 27.

It added that all duly completed state assembly forms were to be submitted at the various state secretariats of the party.

It advised all aspirants, critical stakeholders and party members to be guided accordingly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP had earlier shifted its deadline for sales of form from April 1 to April 8.

