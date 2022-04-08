Nigeria: Court Dismisses Case Against NBA President Over Jigawa Leadership Crisis

Mr Abubakar said they have since applied for a certified true copy of the ruling for them to study the same and take the next line of action.

A Jigawa State High Court on Thursday dismissed a suit filed by the factional chairperson, Garba Abubakar, and others against the president, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, and 13 others over the leadership tussle of the Dutse branch of the association.

Delivering the judgement in the matter, the judge, Muhammad Abubakar, upheld the preliminary objections filed by the NBA president and other defendants that the state's high court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

They argued that the matter in dispute is the exclusive preserve of the Federal High Court.

Background

Last year, the national executive of the NBA dissolved the state's executive committee led by the aggrieved factional chairperson the Dutse branch of the association, Mr Abubakar, and recognised the faction led by Nuhu Tafida.

The fact-finding committee led by NBA's first vice-president, John Aikpokpo-Martins, found that the Mr Abubakar-led faction was unlawfully constituted and in contravention of the provisions of the NBA constitution and the articles of the uniform bye-law for branches.

The NEC, in a resolution, accepted the recommendation of the association's fact-finding committee dissolving Mr Abubakar's led executive committee and stated that the Mr Tafida-led faction was the duly elected executive of the Dutse branch.

Objecting to the decision of the national executive committee, Mr Abubakar argued that the matter was already in court and that the national executive was forcing its decision on the matter before a court.

"Whereas there is a pending case between the parties in which NBA President Olumide Akpata Esq., is a second defendant, it is said that the fact-finding committee in its sitting assumed the role of the honourable court and litigated upon every aspect of the claim of both parties (main suit and counterclaim) to such an extent that the case before High Court of Justice Jigawa State can now loosely be referred to as res judicata," Mr Abubakar said while rejecting the NEC's resolution last year.

He described the actions of the NEC and the fact-finding committee as "unfair", saying no other branch of the association facing similar crises had been so treated.

Reactions

When contacted, the embattled chairperson, Mr Abubakar, said the case had been filed more than a year ago and the NBA national failed to respond to it.

He said the NBA, however, went ahead to lead the NEC meeting of the association during which they granted all prayers of the other faction as contained in their counterclaim before the court.

"We then initiated contempt proceeding and alongside motion for mandatory injunction urging the court to set aside the purported resolution of NEC capable of interfering with the live issues before the Court," he said.

"The NBA & the other faction of the branch after filing processes in reaction to the motion for mandatory injunction filed a motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court on the ground that the case relates to management and operation of a company regulated under company and Allied Matters Act as contemplated by section 251 of the Constitution.

"In reaction to this, we cited cases of FCT High Court and High Court of Lagos State where similar issues equating NBA with company regulated under CAMA were decided against NBA & the NBA never appeal against such decisions. This according to our counsel constitutes issue estoppel.

"Our counsel submitted further that the motion having to do with the sanctity of court be heard first before issuing of jurisdiction, the court ignored the invitation and hear the one on jurisdiction first. Before the date for the ruling, we filed another motion urging the court to defer the ruling and hear the motion for mandatory injunction first based on the 2022 decision of the Supreme Court which has similar import.

"The counsel then wrote a letter drawing the attention of the court to such an issue with the copy of the decision attached. The court this afternoon ruled against us and ordered us to file the case at the Federal High Court on the ground that the case relates to the management and control of a company regulated under CAMA as contained in section 251 of the Constitution. We have since applied for a certified true copy of the ruling for us to study the same and take the next line of action," Mr Abubakar said.