Nigeria: Premium Times Journalist Long-Listed for International Journalism Award

Ibrahim Adeyemi, an investigative journalist with PREMIUM TIMES, has been long-listed for the 2022 edition of One World Media's international journalism award.

Mr Adeyemi earned a place on the long list for the 'Memoirs of Carnage', his two-part series on the killing spree of innocent villagers of Benue State by Nigerian soldiers avenging the murder of their colleagues by bandits.

The story was published last September by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), his former workplace.

Mr Adeyemi's months-long report was shortlisted alongside "150 projects selected across 10 categories," the organisers said in a statement Tuesday.

"More than 600 entries from across 101 countries and territories were submitted for the International award," the statement said, adding "the quality and diversity of the entries was outstanding and it was tough to choose only ten in each category.

"The final three nominees in each category chosen by our esteemed panel of judges will be announced by 4 May and the winners will be presented at the Awards ceremony on 16 June 2022."

Mr Adeyemi is joined on the longlist by Aakash Hassan, a freelance journalist in India, Andrei Popoviciu, another freelance journalist, Asser Khattab of New Lines Magazine, Harriet Barber of The Telegraph, Prakhar Deep Jain of Insider, among others.

A graduate of English Language at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Mr Adeyemi has proven records of excellence as a journalist covering terrorism and banditry. He is skilled in secret filming, undercover reporting, and breaking news coverage.

"The recognition endorses Ibrahim's journalism, every time outstanding and consequential," said Taiwo Hassan Adebayo, PREMIUM TIMES' investigations editor. "And we believe he's even more determined to do more."

One World Media, the organiser of the international awards, celebrates the best media coverage of the global south, focusing on stories that break through stereotypes, change the narrative and connect people across cultures.