Nigeria: UNHCR Targets $30 Million to Support Displaced Persons

UNHC advocates the use of Zakat to assist the most vulnerable internally displaced persons whether in Nigeria or elsewhere.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has said it is aiming to raise $30 million to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees.

Chansa Kapaya, UNHCR representative in Nigeria, said this on the sideline of an event it held in collaboration with Islamic philanthropy groups on Wednesday.

The partnership event, which held in Abuja, focused on how to maximise Zakat, a form of almsgiving in Islam, to support the most vulnerable in the country, especially those in the northern part of Nigeria.

"With the massive forced displacement of people, funds are never enough and certainly not for the IDPs," Ms Kapaya said, adding, "we are projecting $30 million as our target for the year".

She said there was the need to "diversify our resource base".

"So in this case, we are not the distributors but what we are advocating is the use of Zakat to assist the most vulnerable internally displaced people whether in Nigeria or elsewhere," Ms Kapaya.

She recalled that the Islamic philanthropy fund (Zakat fund) launched in 2019 had been officially endorsed by about 10 leading Muslim organisations, leaders and scholars.

It also collected about $98,000 which was provided to some vulnerable families in the North-east, she also said.

According to Ms Kapaya, there are 3.2 million IDPs and 80,000 refugees including foreigners from Cameroon and many from southern states of Nigeria.

"I think most people in Nigeria do not even know that we have so many refugees that are hosted by Nigeria, most of them are from Cameroon and are in the southern states of Nigeria and of course we have IDPs in North east, middle belt and North-west," she said.

The event was in partnership with the Association of Zakat and Waqf Operators in Nigeria (AZWON) had over 40 member groups in attendance.

Different groups shared experiences on what and how the Zaakat collected at their various branches had been used.

Legal framework

Muhammad Maidoki, the group's chairman advocated a legal framework to support Zakat collection in Nigeria said it could be a source of revenue for government.

"If that is done, it is for the better of the country because if that is done, it is going to be a source of raising funds.

"We have a budget deficit, when we have a legal framework that encourages giving out Zakat and Waqf, governments at all levels will have income coming from the people themselves," he said.

He said this would make people to be more conscious, more patriotic in making sure that whatever was provided with that fund were not mismanaged by anybody.

According to Mr Maidoki, the partnership with UNHCR is anchored on trust, accountability and also the agency's ability to train.

Zakat collection globally

Additionally, Senior Advisor to the High Commissioner on Islamic Philanthropy, Khaled Khalifa, said the percentage of Zakat collected by Zakat groups is a "very small percentage of Zakat collected."

"I mentioned earlier that according to the Islamic Development Bank, Zakat collection globally reaches $500 billion, but what is being collected by all Zakat houses and non-governmental organisations is a very small fraction of the whole," Mr Khalifa said.

He added that Zakat houses could benefit from each other.

Mr Khalifa also presented the 2021UNHCR's Islamic Philanthropy Report, which showed that 47,400 IDPs were supported through Zakat and Sadaqah.

During his presentation, he noted that trust, credibility, distribution mechanisms and outreach; lack of innovation and legal framework were part of the challenges of Zakat in Nigeria.