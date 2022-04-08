South Africa: Swarms of Brown Locusts Plague Three Provinces Despite R80 Million Spent On Fighting the Outbreak

analysis

Three provinces in South Africa have been plagued by the largest brown locust swarms in decades. And because of heavy rains, the locust outbreak shows no signs of stopping.

Huge swarms of brown locusts have been an issue in three provinces since September 2021, leaving a trail of destruction in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape.

Reggie Ngcobo, the spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, said on Thursday that "this locust outbreak is the highest in decades" as rain continues to fall in the Karoo and nearby areas.

"The wind is also playing a role in migrating the swarms to the areas where they have never been, such as the Garden Route area in the Western Cape and in citrus farms of Kirkwood and Patensie in the Eastern Cape. [The locusts] have affected the veld, grazing lands, crops, roads, railway lines and [were] further reported in towns and residential areas."

Ngcobo said the department had appointed ground teams, 1,200 controllers and two helicopters that were carrying out aerial spraying, mostly over inaccessible areas and where there are huge locust outbreaks.

"To date, the department has spent more than R80-million on the locust control...