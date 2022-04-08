Liberia: Creating More Jobs - AML Launches Bulk Recruitment, Targets Initial 250 Liberians

Developing and equipping Liberians with the requisite technical knowledge and skills to take up leading roles within the mining and other industries is critical to achieving targets under Pillar Two of the Government's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) on the 'Economy and Jobs.'

A press release issued by the company on Wednesday has said. "Underpinning the Government's efforts to realize the goals of the PAPD and aligned to its [ArcelorMittal Liberia] mega Phase Two expansion project of the mine, the railway, port, and other infrastructures, ArcelorMittal Liberia is launching bulk recruitment of Liberians for training and employment," it said.

Those recruited will go through a period of training as Process Operators through a leadership training program in the Concentrator, after which they will have the opportunity to be enrolled as full-time employees with ArcelorMittal Liberia.

Process Operators work in large plants and oversee production processes such as checking product quality, updating records, implementing safety and environmental policies, and making suggestions for increasing efficiency.

In September 2021, ArcelorMittal Liberia and the Government signed a milestone amendment to the company's Mineral Development Agreement ('MDA') which paved the way for the expansion of its mining and logistics operations in Liberia.

With the MDA amendment coming into effect, ArcelorMittal Liberia will significantly ramp up production of premium iron ore, generating significant new jobs and wider economic benefits for Liberia.

The expansion project - encompasses processing, rail, and port facilities and is one of the largest mining projects in West Africa. The capital required to finalize the project is expected to be approximately $0.8 billion, as it is effectively a brownfield expansion.

The expansion project includes the construction of a new concentration plant and the substantial expansion of mining operations, with the first concentrate expected in late 2023, ramping up to 15 million tonnes per annum ('mtpa'). Under the agreement, the company will have a reservation for expansion for at least up to 30mt.

The Head of Organizational Development and Human Resources at ArcelorMittal Liberia Ms. Rose Kingston said investing in the training of young Liberians, especially in the technical fields is aligned with ArcelorMittal Liberia's strategic business objectives and supports Pillar Two of the government's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) on Economy and Jobs.

"The success of ArcelorMittal Liberia as a business is intrinsically linked to the quality and availability of the specialized skillsets on the job market. Therefore, it's an important part of our business strategy to invest in the youth and human resource development of Liberia and to share in addressing these challenges by providing opportunities for talented young people to find a career path and contribute to the development of Liberia," Kingston emphasized.

Ms. Kingston strongly encouraged females to take advantage of this opportunity for a chance to be employed with ArcelorMittal Liberia.

The recruitment drive starts on April 11, 2022.

To enroll in the Learnership program, all applicants must go through a basic assessment to ensure that they meet the minimum requirements to successfully complete the training program.

The AML Head of Organizational Development and Human Resources said special preference will be given to residents of AML communities of impact in the three counties namely: Bong, Nimba and Grand Bassa where the company operates.

Basic requirements to enroll in the program include Proof of Liberian citizenship, minimum high school qualification, the age range of 18-40 years, and physical fitness amongst others.

At least half of the targeted 250 candidates recruited will be enrolled at the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy (AMLTA) in Yekepa while the rest will continue in the Learnership program.

ArcelorMittal Liberia recognizes that investing in people is fundamental to the success of its business, especially as the company embarks on the next phase of its expansion program.