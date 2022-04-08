Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - UN Secretary-General Welcomes News of Food Aid Reaching #tigray

Addis Abeba — The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the news that trucks with food assistance and fuel have reached Tigray and Afar following the declaration of the humanitarian truce.

The Secretary-General calls on all parties to keep the momentum and to follow through on their commitments to facilitate the provision of humanitarian assistance to all people in need. He reiterates his call for the restoration of public services in Tigray, including banking, electricity and telecommunications, as well as commercial access.

The United Nations reiterates its unwavering commitment to support a peaceful and prosperous future for all Ethiopians.

Source: United Nations