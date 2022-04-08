Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Canada Reiterates Call for Peace Negotiations, Inclusive National Dialogue in Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the phone on Wednesday 06 April.

According to a readout from the office of PM Trudeau, "the two leaders discussed recent developments in the ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia. Prime Minister Trudeau emphasized the importance of the announcement by the Government of Ethiopia on March 24 of an open-ended indefinite humanitarian truce, and called for further access to and delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the conflict."

Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated Canada's strong and ongoing commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution to the conflict, including negotiations toward a peace agreement. The two leaders discussed the importance of creating positive momentum through an inclusive national dialogue process. Prime Minister Trudeau underscored the importance of taking all steps necessary to address accountability and justice for any human rights violations alleged to have occurred during the conflict.

The prime ministers also discussed Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine and its impacts on global peace and security and agreed to stay in close touch. Dispatch