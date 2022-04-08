Sudan: Lawyers - More Than 100 Sudan Detainees Transferred in 'Insidious Operation'

Khartoum / Debek / Kosti / Port Sudan — Emergency lawyers reported that more than 100 detainees from Soba Prison were transferred to prisons in Debek, Kosti, and Port Sudan.

The lawyers describe this manoeuvre as a crime, and an insidious attempt to keep the detainees from meeting either their relatives or lawyers.

In a statement made by the emergency lawyers, they stressed that they would utilise every legal course of appeal, be it "local, regional, or even international", to resolve what they called an 'inhumane' and "flagrant violation of their rights".