Sudan: Grenade Attack Targets Oil Field Workers

West Kordofan — Attackers targeted worker camps in the Balila oil fields in West Kordofan with rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) on Tuesday. The Oil Workers Association announced that all activities at the Balila oil fields were being halted for security reasons yesterday.

The association stated that the attackers targeted the guards in the oil fields and closed the Jaik field worker camp, preventing water from reaching it their fields. The attackers also locked parts of the roads leading up to the oil fields.

The association said in a statement that the security services are currently carrying out the task of monitoring and maintaining the fields.

Renewed attacks on the oil fields

Last month in Balila, armed men threatened the field's workers and demanded them to leave the area immediately. These attacks followed the violent intimidation that occurred on the Ballot and Azraq fields near the Neem field on Sunday.

The local oil field workers told Radio Dabanga, that the armed group distributed leaflets calling on them to leave the area immediately. Some leaflets said, "leave with your family before you perish", workers in the fields are continuing their work as normal despite the threat of new attacks.