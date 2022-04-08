Gambia: Qatari Philanthropist Donates Food Items Worth Over D2.5 Million

A Qatari philanthropist, Muhammed Al Noimi last Wednesday donated bags of rice and sugar to nearly 1700 households across the country.

The donation took place at the Management Development Institute (MDI).

The donations are facilitated by a Gambian friend Alhagie Alieu Jarju, who expressed profound gratitude for the immense support provided by Al Noimi to the people of The Gambia.

It could be recalled that, his NGO in the previous Ramadan has been constantly extending a helping hand in the form of food items to needy people in The Gambia.

The support this time targets several needy communities in The Gambia.

Alhagie Sillah Conateh, programme coordinator at the Management Development Institute (MDI), said the gesture would go a long way in easing the expenses of beneficiaries, especially during this Holy month of Ramadan.

However, he reminded that the invaluable interventions of the Qatari philanthropist in The Gambia are in the areas of building Masjids, Quranic memorisation centers, providing sponsorships and distributing food items to the needy.

Conateh thus extended gratitude to Al Noimi for his benevolence and sacrifice in helping the needy.

Present at the event was the president of The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council, Essa Darboe, who said gestures that come during Ramadan and from which Muslims benefit is a big reward.

"Difficulties are inevitable but when holding to your religion and praying to God (Allah), He might ease your burden,' he said.

President Darboe thanked the philanthropist and the facilitators for their valuable assistance to the needy people in The Gambia.