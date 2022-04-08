Gambia: Turkish Ministry of Interior Donates Security Equipment to GAF

The Turkish Ministry of Interior through its Embassy in Banjul has presented security equipment to The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) in a bid to support their operational capacity.

The presentation held at the Defense headquarters in Banjul on Wednesday, was graced by senior officers from the GAF and the members from Turkish Embassy in Banjul.

The donated items include large size viol shield, microphones, Gas mask, Gas fitter, communication radio, among others.

Presenting the items, Dilara Salmanli, Deputy Turkish Ambassador to The Gambia, described The Gambia as a model in the region in many respects, largely thanks to its peaceful and stable political climate.

The Gambia, she added, has been playing active role in the international security by participating in several United Nations (UN) peace keeping operations in different parts of Africa.

"They've successfully concluded UN peace support operations training in Turkey just recently," she said.

Ambassador Salmanli reminded that Turkey is developing its bilateral relations in every possible field including military and defense cooperations.

She disclosed The Gambia will host the 15th Organisation of Islamic Conference (IOC) Summit this year and strong security arrangements will play a very crucial role in the success of this global summit.

She recalled that in the last months of 2021, they conducted several training programs in the fields of security and protocols for Gambian security officials and institutions.

Receiving the items, Yankuba A. Drammeh, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) of The Gambia Armed Forces, acknowledged the crucial role of the Armed Forces, adding that they have a multi-faceted role when situation demands. Armed Forces are called upon to perform internal security operations, in other words, public management operations.

The equipment, he added, fits the role of the Republican National Guards of the Gambia Armed Forces in executing their functions whenever they are called upon.

CDS Drammeh thanked the Turkish government for being supportive to GAF, further assuring that the security gadgets would be used for its intended purpose to enhance security operations.