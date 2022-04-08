Gambia: 4 Suspects Arrested With Possession of Prohibited Drugs

7 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh And Adama Tine

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency - The Gambia (DLEAG) have arrested four suspects including a minor for being in possession of suspected cannabis sativa and hashish, The Point has been reliably informed.

Ousman Saidybah, the spokesperson of the narcotics agency who was contacted for comments, said: "The suspects were arrested at different locations dubbed to be notorious for the dealing and open abuse of prohibited and controlled drugs in the Municipality."

The suspects, Saidybah added, were arrested within the Kanifing Municipality. "The patrol and several other similar patrols aim at addressing public concerns and complaints regarding people who are hellbent on openly abusing drugs with total disregard for the rule of law, the rights, health, wellbeing and safety of others as well as the multiplying implications of their conduct, actions and behavior."

Saidybah added: "Peter Jatta, Mbemba Jadama and Lawrence Gomez were arrested on the 31 March 2022 between 13:00 hrs and 16:00 hours onwards. The arrest was made at Latrikunda, Manjai Kunda, New Jeshwang and Kotu in the Kanifing Municipality.

Meanwhile, the minor (name-withheld), he added, was arrested with 27 wraps of suspected cannabis sativa. "He has been handed over to the Agency's Gender, Children and Human Rights unit for further processing and investigations because he is an Alleged Child Offender (ACO)."

In a similar but separate development, he continues, operatives recovered a bundle of suspected cannabis sativa in an operation in Lamin Babylon on the 28 March 2022 around 20:35 hours onwards. "The person of interest in the matter is currently at large."

