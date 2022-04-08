Gambia: MoI Ends Retreat At Tendaba

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) recently concluded a two-day retreat in the Lower River Region settlement of Tendaba.

The retreat, organized by the Ministry is aimed at assessing the status of the implementation of policies, strategies and programs of activities of the Ministry and its line departments from January to December 2021.

Addressing the gathering, Abdoulie T.B Jarra, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Interior, reminded that it is imperative for the Ministry to engage its line departments to present their yearly activity report, highlighting their achievements, challenges and constraints.

This, he added, would enable them pave a way to overcoming the challenges faced during the implementation of their programmes and activities.

"As the main government institution responsible for internal security, public security and safety, protection of life and property, it is important that we review our work performance as a Ministry which gives oversight responsibility for The Gambia Police Force, The Gambia Immigration Department, The Gambia Prisons Service, The Gambia Fire and Rescue Service and Drug Law Enforcement Agency Gambia, Gambia Refugee Commission , National Commission Against the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons and the Private Security Companies Authority", he said .

PS Jarra remains optimistic that at the end of the retreat, the Ministry would be better informed about the implementation status of policies, programmes and projects with a view to improving services that are delivered to the public in an accountable and transparent manner.

He thus called on participants to use the opportunity to effectively engage one and another, take notes of comments and recommendations for improved performance and timely service delivery.

He equally commended the Commander in Chief of the Armed and Security Services, President Adama Barrow and his government for all the efforts extended to the Ministry of Interior and its line security departments in ensuring public security, peace and safety which is the bedrock of any socio-economic development of a nation.