Gambia: Govt Receives Japanese Rice Grant

The Gambia government through the Ministry of Agriculture wishes to inform the general public that it has received from the Government of Japan, two thousand, five hundred and ninety-six (2,596) Metric Tons of 30-kilogram bags of rice, which is approximately eighty-six thousand (86,000) bags.

The donated Japanese rice arrived on the 29th of March, 2022, and is currently being offloaded from the ship.

The Ministry of Agriculture also wishes to inform the public that the sale of the 86,000 bags of Japanese rice would be communicated in due time.

It is noteworthy that this is a grant agreement signed between the government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Agriculture and the Japanese Government under the Japan Grant Aid for The Food Assistance Programme 2021 (KR2021). This Grant represents the contribution of the Government of Japan towards augmenting the efforts of The Gambian Government.