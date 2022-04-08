Namibia: Gymnastics Coaches Pass International Courses

NAMIBIAN gymnastics coaches Albertina Talonhene Mbalili and Geen-Lee Faul were recently certified at the prestigious and internationally recognised Level 2 Coaching Academy hosted by Gymnastics South Africa.

Mbalili was an aerobics candidate, while Faul sought further education in rhythmic gymnastics.

The courses were presented over six days from 29 March to 3 April.

"We are pleased to announce that both Albertina and Geen-Lee passed the strenuous theory and practical exams and even more pleased that Albertina achieved the highest marks of all the aerobics coaches from the UAG Zone 3 countries in attendance," Namibian Gymnastics (Namgym) said in a statement.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) funded the participation of two coaches from each of the UAG Zone 3 countries. The courses were run under the leadership of renowned and experienced gymnastics education expert Hardy Fink of Canada, with the support of Khadidja Zeroc of Algeria and Nadya Aleksandrova of Great Britain.

Further support was given by the South African experts, including Louis Ferreira, Warren Lucas and Maureen van Rooyen.

"We would like to acknowledge the achievements of Albertina and Geena. We are very proud of you and hopeful that we will soon see your new knowledge reflected in the achievements of our gymnasts," Namgym said.