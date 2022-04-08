South Africa: Director-General Dondo Mogajane to Join the Exodus From National Treasury

analysis

Dondo Mogajane will be the latest senior official to leave the Treasury, fuelling concerns that the institution doesn't have a proactive and strong programme in place for succession planning.

After 23 years of serving the government, the director-general of the National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, will leave on 7 June, when his contract expires.

Mogajane didn't extend his contract despite Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana recently expressing his hopes of him staying at the Treasury for a little longer. Mogajane has decided to "pursue new opportunities outside the public sector", the Treasury announced on Thursday.

Mogajane's impending departure from the Treasury will follow that of Tshepiso Moahloli, Roy Havemann, Catherine MacLeod, Ian Stuart, and Khetha Dlamini - all now former senior staff who regularly interacted with investors. They were also responsible for returning public finances to a sustainable path and monitoring the governance and financial affairs of state-owned enterprises.

Godongwana moved to quell concerns about an exodus at the top and unfilled positions at the Treasury, saying a recruitment process is under way. He...