South Africa: Innovator's 'Shark' Brings Answers to Polluted Cape Town Waterways

An innovator, realising the inefficiency of cleaning Cape Town's waterways using boats and nets, invented a zero-emissions product to combat pollution.

A look at the state of South African waterways and the inefficient ways in which the bodies were being cleaned led innovator Richard Hardiman to create a sustainable and effective way of removing litter from water with the invention of the WasteShark.

Hardiman told Daily Maverick he saw how authorities were using small boats and pool nets to catch the waste in water bodies. He decided that better, more effective technology was needed and came up with the WasteShark concept in 2013. The first prototype was produced in 2015.

"The purpose of the WasteShark is to remove waste, litter (plastics) and harmful algae from the surface of the water. The idea is that, very much like a small autonomous vacuum cleaner... this machine can operate in a similar fashion, cleaning the water constantly," said Hardiman, who is CEO and founder of RanMarine -- the parent company of the WasteShark.

Developed in Cape Town, where the first prototype was built and tested, the product and company moved to the Netherlands where the creator was able to secure more funding after...