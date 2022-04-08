South Africa: Police On High Alert After Murders and Mob Killing of a Zimbabwean National in Diepsloot

7 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shiraaz Mohamed

Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi fell victim to the mob. His widow, Nomsa's life was spared after she showed them her passport, but Nyathi was allegedly dragged out of his house, beaten, stoned and set alight in the next street.

Hundreds of Diepsloot, Gauteng, residents took to the streets on Wednesday, 6 April in a protest ignited by the murders of several people over the weekend, high crime rates and ineffective policing.

Police Minister Bheki Cele arrived in Diepsloot on Wednesday afternoon where he addressed the angry community. He announced the deployment of additional SAPS vehicles and members from the Tactical Response Team (TRT) and Public Order Policing as well as a team of detectives to deal with outstanding and cold cases.

Residents said his promises would again prove to be empty. They were later dispersed with rubber bullets and stun grenades.

It is alleged that after dark on Wednesday, a mob went around Section 1 knocking on doors and demanding to see the passports of suspected illegal immigrants.

