Nigeria: Northern Leaders Frown At Soyinka's Comment On Omisore, APC

Political stakeholders in North-East geo-political zone on Thursday reacted to Wole soyinka comments against the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, saying it was in bad faith.

The leaders described Omisore as a man of profound moral rectitude.

The leaders in a statement in Damaturu, capital of Yobe State, said influential Yoruba leaders should rise in condemnation of the uncomplimentary remarks on Omisore.

In his remark, the chairman of North-East Unity and Advancement Forum (NEUAF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, commended the APC National Secretary for his invaluable contributions to Nigeria's development and the challenging task of nation-building.

"Senator Omisore is a patriot, a thinker, and a fighter for good causes"

The statement cited Omisore for honesty, industry, and patriotism.

The group also praised President Muhammadu Buhari and the esteemed members of the ruling party for electing Omisore the party's National Secretary.

The statement emphasized Omisore's rich and inspiring profile, meritorious services to the nation and humanity, peaceful disposition, and gentility.

They argued that Soyinka's recent remark on Omisore was borne out of selfishness.

Recall that Wole Soyinka recently lashed out at Omisore on account of the choice of the ruling party to elect the former Osun State deputy governor its National Secretary.