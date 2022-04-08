Angola: Minister Highlights Resilience of Agriculture Amid Covid-19

7 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — The Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, António de Assis, highlighted today, Thursday, the resilience that the sector has been showing in face of the limitations imposed by Covid-19 in the last three years, providing food to the country, for the strengthening of food security.

The Government official made this assessment during the opening of the I Provincial Conference on Agriculture, which aims at collecting subsidies and defining strategies for the development of the sector in the next five years.

He acknowledged that, despite the upheaval that Covid-19 has caused in the international economic circuit, the country has no food shortages, as a result of the commitment of agricultural producers, who have reinvented themselves to develop the sector.

Despite this, he said there were still many aspects to improve in the agro-livestock sector, in order to make it more attractive and consequently supply more food.

He considered it necessary to "deconstruct" some pessimistic narratives that some people have in relation to the capacities and potential of the country, especially in what concerns corn and wheat production.

On the other hand, Antonio de Assis said that Angola has the conditions to be self-sufficient in these two crops, as long as there is more organisation and training of producers.

