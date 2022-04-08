Namibia: Nesa to Hold AGM

THE Namibian Electronic Sports Association (Nesa) will be holding its annual general meeting online on Saturday and it is open to the public.

The main agenda points include the presentation and approval of the activity report for 2021-2022, approval of the budget and calendar for 2022-2023, executive committee nominations, and adoption of changes to the Nesa constitution.

The meeting starts at 14h00.

"Nesa is recommending all persons looking forward to participating in this year's national qualifier tournaments to be there, as important information will be shared regarding the format and participation of these tournaments," Nesa treasurer Salomé de Bruyn said.

All registered and paid up members can join the meeting to vote on matters outlined in the agenda.

She said the public is welcome to join the meeting but cannot make any inputs. However, any public queries would be addressed after the conclusion of the meeting.

The server for the meeting can be accessed via the following link: https://discord.gg/grJkXd4