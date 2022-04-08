Angola: President João Lourenço Congratulates Angolan Youth

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Thursday congratulated young Angolans, students, sportsmen, artists and workers from all walks of life, for the fast construction of the Cafu Canal - Cunene River Water Transfer System.

In his Twitter account, João Lourenço left a word of appreciation and recognition to the young people who, in record time, built the "extensive canal" and the 30 water storage reservoirs of the Cafu project, in Cunene.

He stressed that the country is counting on the youth for peacekeeping and for the "great challenge" of economic and social development.

On Monday, the Angolan Head of State inaugurated the Cafu Canal, which aims to combat severe drought and benefit a total of 230,000 inhabitants and 255,000 head of cattle in the southern province.

The said system transfers water from the Cunene River to the localities of Ombala-Yo-Mungo (Ombadja municipality), Namacunde and Ndombondola.