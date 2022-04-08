South Africa: JSC Recommends Advocate Ilse Van Rhyn to Fill Free State High Court Vacancy

7 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

On Thursday, Ilse van Rhyn was recommended by the Judicial Service Commission for appointment to the Free State Division of the High Court.

During its third day of interviewing candidates for positions in the judiciary, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday announced that it would advise President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint Ilse van Rhyn to fill a vacancy in the Free State Division of the High Court.

THE INTERVIEWEES

Ilse van Rhyn

Ilse van Rhyn joined the bar in 1993 and in 1999 she resigned, because of finances.

"We had to pay monthly fees to the bar. I then went to an independent bar where I paid a minimal fee. I then practised from home for about 11 years, which meant that I didn't have to pay for an office," said Van Rhyn.

She has presided over cases of medical negligence, Road Accident Fund matters and criminal law, but, she said, very few constitutional law cases.

Mamiki Qabathe, the Free State MEC for Social Development, asked Van Rhyn to comment on complaints that cases take too long to conclude, which often discourages victims.

Van Rhyn said there were a number of factors to take into consideration. "There is pressure...

