South Africa: How the Russian Nuclear Deal Would Have Taken South Africa to the Brink

analysis

If South Africa's nuclear deal with Russia had not been capsized by a court challenge, it would have been the biggest procurement deal signed in the democratic era. A new book by journalist Karyn Maughan and researcher Kirsten Pearson reminds the country how close it came to probable economic ruin - and joins the dots on Pretoria's current loyalty to Moscow.

The release of Nuclear: Inside South Africa's Secret Deal has arrived at a highly opportune moment.

As News24 associate editor Qaanitah Hunter pointed out in a virtual launch of the book on Thursday, there has never been a better time to probe "the hold [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has over the ANC".

That hold has been made clear, more sharply than ever before, by South Africa's response to the current war in Ukraine, with Pretoria's official line constituting a refusal to condemn Russian aggression. And although the standard justification offered is that the former USSR was there to assist the ANC in the anti-apartheid struggle, many suspect that there is much more to the bilateral ties than this.

In the view of author Karyn Maughan, who wrote Nuclear: Inside South Africa's Secret Deal together with former Treasury insider Kirsten...