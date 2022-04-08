Zimbabwe: Jari Confident Ahead of SA Champs

Long — DISTANCE runner Munyaradzi Jari has expressed satisfaction with the progress he has made in preparation for the South Africa Marathon Championships next month.

Jari is one of the leading three Zimbabwean marathon runners expected to qualify for the World Athletics Championships to be held in July. The other two are Isaac Mpofu and Ngonidzashe Ncube.

They are joined by Wellington Varevi, Moses Tarakinyu and Tendai Zimuto for the ongoing camp for long-distance runners in Harare.

"I think training as a team really helps compared to when you are alone. Sometimes when you are on your own, you don't meet the targets and it's difficult. But as a team you push each other and I have noticed from our last track training the times were much better.

"Today (yesterday) we ran 25km and comparing to when I was training alone, I can say in terms of fitness, I am now there, so I am in the right direction.

"I think having coaches in this camp does help create a better training environment because they can guide you. They can tell you if you are going too fast or slow. So it motivates you as an athlete and pushes you," said Jari.

Coach Benson Chauke is leading the programme and is working together with another long-distance coach Cephas Pasipamire.

Jari won the CBZ half-marathon last month and based on the time he posted in that race, he believes he stands a good chance of running the qualifying time of 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds.

"When I ran the CBZ half-marathon I noticed that there were some improvements. I was able to run 64 minutes which was something positive considering we got lost twice. So looking at the marathon time, I think I am within the range to get that time," said Jari.

Some of the areas he has been working on include speed and endurance.

Most of the athletes are set to compete in the South Africa Championships on May 8 and it's their last chance to try and qualify since qualification for marathon is closing on May 29.

Meanwhile, Zimpost, through their brand Post Insurance and Global Risk Underwriting Managers, have joined hands with Mr Pace Athletics Club to hold a 10km and 5km event this weekend.

The event, titled Mr Pace Post Insurance, is on tomorrow at Alexandra Sports Club and is being sponsored to a tune of ZWL$500 000.

Saturday's event is part of Post Insurance's fifth anniversary celebrations.

The 10km run is the main race of the day. Winners will get ZWL$25 000, both men and women.

Zimpost acting post master general, Isaac Muchokomori, said having noticed the impact of sport across the world and how it has transformed lives, they also wanted to support local people in sport.

"So as a Post Office we have identified our interest with that to say let's develop sport, support sport so that these people will also be able to participate at these grand sporting activities which also support their living.

"So it's a way of supporting our people to also make a living other than that being just for fun and a game," said Muchokomori.

Mr Pace Athletics Club director, Collen Makaza, said the sponsorship is a positive development for athletics.

The event is open to juniors, veterans, masters, grandmasters and wheelchair athletes. There are prizes for these categories.

Some of the athletes that expected to compete tomorrow are Jonathan Chinyoka and Nomore Wiriki.

Chinyoka is preparing for Two Oceans Ultra-marathon scheduled for April 17.