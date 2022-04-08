Namibia: Shalulile Hits Perfect Treble

PETER Shalulile underlined his status as one of the most prolific players on the continent with a perfect hat-trick for Mamelodi Sundowns in Wednesday night's 4-2 victory over Swallows.

The win edges the Brazilians closer to retaining the South African Premiership title, while Shalulile took his league goals tally to 18 for the 2021-22 season and 26 overall.

Sundowns opened an 11-point gap from second placed Royal AM, with Kaizer Chiefs in third trailing by 15 points, though Amakhosi have played two matches fewer.

After bagging the first hat-trick of the season, Shalulile now leads the PSL golden boot race by four goals, with Royal AM's Victor Letsoalo the next best sharpshooter.

Shalulile batted away the plaudits after the man of the match performance, saying his teammates were responsible for his shine.

That team chemistry was evident on Wednesday against stubborn opposition and allowed him to score the perfect hat trick - a headed goal and one each with either foot.

"It was not easy coming here. We knew it was going to be a tough game but we came prepared and we got the three points," Shalulile said.

"They're a good team and we saw how they came back in the second half, but we stuck to our game plan and ended victorious."

Shalulile's previous best total was 16 league goals, a mark he reached while on the books of Highlands Park three seasons back.

Now the Namibian international is on the verge of making history as the first player to score 20 PSL goals in a decade.

Ex-Bafana Bafana striker Siyabonga Nomvethe was the last to achieve the milestone when he registered 20 goals for Moroka Swallows in the 2011-12 season.

With six matches to go, he could well threaten the overall PSL record of 25 goals held by Zambian hitman Collins 'Nofotofoto' Mbesuma.

"The most important thing is brotherhood. We're one, we make sure everyone scores and if one can score more goals why not support him. That's what happens and we keep on going," the modest forward said.

Shalulile's first strike was a thumping header off a George Maluleka cross in the 10th minute,

Maluleka was again the engineer of the second for Shalulile on the quarter hour mark, floating an inviting pass over the Swallows defense which the forward took in his stride before striking a superb volley past goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni.

He completed his hat-trick after reacting quickest to a rebound and clipping the ball over Ngobeni in the final minute of regulation time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Suprise Ralani got Sundown's other goal, with Dillon Solomons and Ruzaigh Gamildien on target for Swallows.

Shalulile will look to carry his terrific form into the South African FA Cup quarter-finals tomorrow when Sundowns take on ABC Motsepe League side Summerfield Dynamos.

Since 2020, no player has scored more goals in the FA Cup than Shalulile who is closing in on the all-time record.

The Namibia international has eight goals in his last eight games in the competition for Highlands Park and Sundowns combined, a remarkable run that leaves him three short of the all-time record set by former Brazilian Hlompho Kekana.

According to PSL records, Shalulile also holds the distinction of having never lost a Nedbank Cup game in which he has scored.

Sundowns are unbeaten in their last 11 Nedbank Cup games, a record for the competition, and it would be among the biggest shocks on the history of South Africa's FA Cup were they to lose.