Ghana: BSG Inaugurates Office in Koforidua

Koforidua — The Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) has inaugurated and dedicated its Eastern Regional office in Koforidua last Wednesday.

The regional office would house copies of the Bible which has been translated into different languages and other Christian literature, and would ensure the distribution of Bibles across the region.

The office would also ensure the organisation of Christian activities and programmes to better the lives of Christians in the area.

Rev Dr Ishmael DometeyAsare, the Akuapem Presbytery Chairman of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, dedicated the BSG office during the ceremony which drew together the clergy who came across the region to grace the programme.

At the ceremony, the General Secretary of the BSG, RevDr Enoch Aryee-Atta said it had been the dream of the BSG to establish their presence in all the regions to enable them to share the Bible across the country.

"As a non-denominational Christian organisation, we produce the cardinal book, that is the Bible which all churches use and hence we are happy to establish offices here which would enable us to spread the word of God here," he stated.

Rev DrAryee-Atta added that the Bible was the word of God and a Christian roadmap which enabled people to know the mind and thoughts of God, adding that there was the need to make the Bible available to help Christians be able to interact with God through the Bible in order to change their lives.

"As a Christian organisation, we are here to ensure the word of God is distributed across the Eastern Region and we also here to organise Bible engagement programmes such as essay competition, Bible quizzes and trauma healing programmes, amongst other so that after distributing them we will engage the people to make good use of them," Rev DrAyee-Atta stated.

He hoped that church leaders in the region would pray and support them and get involved in the numerous Christian activities, and programmes that would be slated by the BSG.

"We also expect that the church leaders would encourage their members to also patronise our services and participate in our programmes," he stated.

Rev DrAyee-Atta revealed that the programmes were for all including children and adults, and added that all was geared towards transforming the lives of all.

For his part, the Anglican Bishop of Koforidua Diocese, Rt. Reverend Felix OdeiAnnancy, during his exhortation was glad for the opening of the BSG office.

He stated that many were confused in the world today and were searching for peace of mind, adding that the Bible was a solution to their problems.

Rt Rev Annancy said the establishment of the BSG office was opportune and timely to give peace to such people who were broken.

He was hopeful that the opening of the office would greatly ensure the distribution of the word of God, and would help to transform the lives of people in the region for the better.