Malawi: Standard Bank Returns to Football Sponsorship

Standard Bank Malawi has returned to football after unveiling a K46 million annual sponsorship for three years for Malawi's three regional leagues which will receive K15 million each.

Standard Bank Malawi head of consumer and high net worth clients Charity Mughogho said the sponsorship will be under the banner of Unayo, the bank's digital platform that connects people, businesses and communities.

During the unveiling on Thursday in Lilongwe, she said the league will be played in all the 28 districts and will help to connect with their customers.

Mughogho also said they were looking forward to see that the sponsorship unearths raw talent

In his remarks, Football Association of Malawi Walter Nyamilandu commended Standard Bank for renewing its romance with football.

He said: "Let me start by saying, on behalf of all football fans in Malawi, I would like to welcome Standard Bank home. This is where you belong. Malawian still holds those fond memories when Standard Bank used to sponsor Standard Bank Cup from 2007 to 2015.

"When you were leaving in 2015, you left us with a promise. You said, you will be back. With a whopping K46 million you have decided to take a deep dive with us by sponsoring the Division 1 league, which is the bedrock of our football."

Nyamilandu said the sponsorship would expose hidden to realise their dream of competitive football.

He also promised to administer the sponsorship in a professional way, saying: "We promise you will not be disappointed."