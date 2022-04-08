Nigerians in Europe - Olayinka, Sor Score but Iheanacho Fires Blanks

Olayinka has scored in both his games against Feyenoord this season.

The Europa and Conference leagues resumed just like the Champions League this week and some Nigerian players had to face each other during the matches.

Europa League

Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey, and Joe Aribo (Rangers).

The trio of Balogun, Aribo, and Bassey participated for Rangers during their one-nil defeat away to SC Braga on Thursday evening.

Bassey and Balogun started for the Scottish side but Borna Barisic came on for Balogun while Aribo was introduced in the 62nd minute. Bassey during his 90 minutes of action made five tackles, two interceptions, and one clearance.

Balogun who was partly at fault for the goal Rangers conceded in the 40th minute due to his weak clearance could only make three tackles, two clearances, and an interception. Aribo on the other hand came in for Jack Ryan and could only make 12 touches during his 27 minutes of play.

Europa Conference League

Peter Olayinka, Collins Sor, and Cyriel Dessers (Slavia Prague and Feyenoord)

The duo of Peter Olayinka and Collins Sor forced Cyriel Dessers' Feyenoord to a 3-3 draw at De Kuip Stadium.

Olayinka who continued from where he stopped two weeks ago was on target alongside his fellow countryman, Sor, for their club while Dessers could only provide an assist during the six-goal thriller.

It was Feyenoord who took the early lead by Luis Sinisterra in the 10th minute but just before halftime, Olayinka levelled for the visitors with an opportunistic strike.

Just as the second half went underway, after 12 minutes of play, Collins Sor gave the visitors the lead with a powerful strike.

Dessers, who came in for Bryan Linseen, provided an assist as his club levelled Collins' earlier goal through a Marcos Sensesi strike in the 74th minute. It was Dessers' first assist in the Europa Conference League.

With five minutes to stoppage time, both sides forced themselves to a draw as Orkun Kokcu and Ibrahim Traore scored respectively in the 86th and 90th minutes.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman (Leicester City)

Nigerian forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, fired blanks during Leicester City's goalless draw against PSV Eindhoven at the King Power Stadium.

Kelechi who scored Leicester City's goal against Manchester United at the weekend couldn't replicate the same feat during his 67 minutes of action.

Kelechi Iheanacho has played five times at the Europa Conference League with a goal to his name. Countryman, Ademola Lookman, who came in for Iheanacho, couldn't make any tangible contribution during 23 minutes of play.

Ademola has also played five times and assisted thrice for Brendan Rodgers' side.