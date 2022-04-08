Nigeria: Reps Want Govt to Phase Out Non-Energy Saving Appliances

The lawmakers observed that Nigeria has become a dumping ground for high energy-consuming appliances.

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to develop policies that will phase out non-energy saving appliances.

The House resolved to ask the Federal Ministry of Power and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to establish a sustainable policy aimed at phasing out non-energy efficient appliances or equipment for domestic, commercial and industrial usage.

The resolution was made on Thursday, following the adoption of a motion moved by Rotimi Agunsoye (APC, Lagos).

In his motion, Mr Agunsoye said households in Nigeria still use high energy-consuming devices which have some negative impacts on the greenhouse.

He stated that Nigeria can take a cue from other countries around the world that already prohibited the use of non-energy appliances.

Mr Agunsoye warned that the crisis in the energy sector will persist if actions are not taken to reduce consumption.

"Continued importation of non-energy efficient products will impact negatively on the economic stability of the country," he said.

He added that "using energy-efficient appliances and equipment minimizes the exploitation of natural resources

such as natural gas, coal, water, diesel, petrol, etc., and serves to enhance the conservation of these resources as

a way of achieving sustainable development."

Mr Agunsoye further said Nigeria has become a dumping ground for high energy-consuming appliances. To address the problem, he called for a holistic policy response.

Members voted in support of the motion when it was put to vote by the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Therefore, the House mandated the Committees on Power and Industry to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.