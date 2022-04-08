Nigeria: APC Will Zone Presidential Ticket to South-East, Group Says

Enugu — An Igbo group, the South East Renaissance Assembly has said it is confident that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will zone its presidential ticket to the region.

National Coordinator of the group and former governorship aspirant in Enugu state, Gbazuagu Nweke made this known yesterday while addressing a press conference.

Nweke said that the group was working to facilitate, persuade and encourage fellow party members to see reasons why they should give the southeast the opportunity to lead the country.

He said that the decision to zone the ticket to the region will further increase its popularity in the Southeast and give the people a sense of belonging.

"As a group, we are committed to ensure that the Southeast gets its fair share in politics," he said. We have agreed that it is the turn of the Southeast to produce the next president of Nigeria."

He noted that the deciding who will emerge as candidate of the party is easy, especially since it is not going to be a question of population but the consensus of the party.

He maintained that the group was ready to mobilize like-minded groups, regions and organizations in its collective effort to build a united Nigeria in which every citizen will have a sense of belonging on the basis of justice, fairness and inclusiveness.

On the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, he said that the group was still exploring political solutions to ensure that Kanu regains freedom.

"If that fails, we will also ask that he be tried expeditiously and in accordance with the law because Kanu's situation is of particular concern to every Igbo man", he said.